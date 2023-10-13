Kane Williamson's revelation after thumb injury scare: What really happened?

'Thumb just got a bit fat and colourful straight away so got a scan tomorrow'

IMAGES: Kane Williamson will have an X-ray on his left thumb on Saturday after being hit by the ball while running between the wickets in tonight's match against Bangladesh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Black Caps/X

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Friday termed the comfortable win over Bangladesh a 'complete team effort'.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets to register their third successive win in the showpiece.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored 245 for nine but the Kiwis chased down the target with 43 balls to spare.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell made 78 and 89 respectively.

"Really good team performance. Great team performance," said Williamson, who retired hurt after getting a knock on his thumb from a throw.

Asked about his injury, the Kiwi skipper said: "Just made holding the bat a little tough. Secondary to the thumb. Just got a bit fat and colourful straight away so got a scan tomorrow, but hopefully it's okay."

Williamson also allayed fears about his knee injury, which he sustained during the last IPL.

"It's okay, glad to get through the game from a knee perspective, but from a team perspective it was great as well," he said.

He was delighted with the performance of his bowlers, especially pacers, on what he termed a bouncy wicket.

"I thought the guys in the first half of the performance were excellent. They just banged the wicket hard, it was a bit variable. And then later it was nice to build those partnerships and take the game late."

"Midway through the powerplay we realised that we should hit the surface. Not a bad surface, and a really good competitive wicket," he said.

He also lauded right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson (3/49) for his bowling exploits that earned him the player-of-the-match award.

"He (Ferguson) was outstanding. You come here expecting the spinners to play a big role, but the seamers did really well today. Lockie he just keeps running in, bowling at high pace and he hasn't had some of that good fortune, so thoroughly deserved."

Mitchell also came in for praise from the skipper for his unbeaten knock.

"He's (Mitchell) a great competitor, makes valuable contributions more often than not, he's a team first guy and he's great to watch."