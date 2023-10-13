News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kane Williamson's revelation after thumb injury scare: What really happened?

Kane Williamson's revelation after thumb injury scare: What really happened?

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Thumb just got a bit fat and colourful straight away so got a scan tomorrow' 

Kane Williamson

IMAGES: Kane Williamson will have an X-ray on his left thumb on Saturday after being hit by the ball while running between the wickets in tonight's match against Bangladesh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Black Caps/X

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Friday termed the comfortable win over Bangladesh a 'complete team effort'.

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets to register their third successive win in the showpiece.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh scored 245 for nine but the Kiwis chased down the target with 43 balls to spare.

 

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell made 78 and 89 respectively.

"Really good team performance. Great team performance," said Williamson, who retired hurt after getting a knock on his thumb from a throw.

Asked about his injury, the Kiwi skipper said: "Just made holding the bat a little tough. Secondary to the thumb. Just got a bit fat and colourful straight away so got a scan tomorrow, but hopefully it's okay."

Williamson also allayed fears about his knee injury, which he sustained during the last IPL.

"It's okay, glad to get through the game from a knee perspective, but from a team perspective it was great as well," he said.

He was delighted with the performance of his bowlers, especially pacers, on what he termed a bouncy wicket.

"I thought the guys in the first half of the performance were excellent. They just banged the wicket hard, it was a bit variable. And then later it was nice to build those partnerships and take the game late."

"Midway through the powerplay we realised that we should hit the surface. Not a bad surface, and a really good competitive wicket," he said.

He also lauded right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson (3/49) for his bowling exploits that earned him the player-of-the-match award.

"He (Ferguson) was outstanding. You come here expecting the spinners to play a big role, but the seamers did really well today. Lockie he just keeps running in, bowling at high pace and he hasn't had some of that good fortune, so thoroughly deserved."

Mitchell also came in for praise from the skipper for his unbeaten knock.

"He's (Mitchell) a great competitor, makes valuable contributions more often than not, he's a team first guy and he's great to watch."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Worth being Team India's 'Super Fan'?
Worth being Team India's 'Super Fan'?
IND-PAK: Rohit drops major hint on Gill's availability
IND-PAK: Rohit drops major hint on Gill's availability
India-Pakistan: Police on 'alert mode' across Gujarat
India-Pakistan: Police on 'alert mode' across Gujarat
Shakib's scan results awaited, World Cup in peril?
Shakib's scan results awaited, World Cup in peril?
Kiwis remain unbeaten with win over Bangladesh
Kiwis remain unbeaten with win over Bangladesh
IND vs PAK: Pressure will be on India: Hasan Ali
IND vs PAK: Pressure will be on India: Hasan Ali
Imports from Russia up 67% to $30.42 bn in Apr-Sep
Imports from Russia up 67% to $30.42 bn in Apr-Sep

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup: NZ remain unbeaten with win over Bangladesh

World Cup: NZ remain unbeaten with win over Bangladesh

Indo-Pak: 'Will prepare the way we do for every game'

Indo-Pak: 'Will prepare the way we do for every game'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances