India vs Pakistan: Records are meant to be broken: Hasan Ali

India vs Pakistan: Records are meant to be broken: Hasan Ali

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 23:14 IST
IMAGE: Ahead of their highly-anticipated World Cup clash, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali said the pressure will be on India. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali said that the pressure will be on India in the much-anticipated World Cup clash between the two traditional rivals in front of a packed house at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India enter the match with an overwhelming 7-0 record in their favour in the ODI World Cups.

 

Though Pakistan enjoy a positive win/loss ratio over India, they are yet to defeat them in a 50-over World Cup match.

‘India will be under pressure’ 

Asked if that streak would have an impact in the game on Saturday, Ali said: "Records are meant to be broken and we too are looking forward to breaking this jinx of not having beaten India in a 50-over World Cup."

"It is India who will be under pressure as it is their home ground with fans turning up to support them. There is always pressure in a big game like this but we will try to gain momentum early in the proceedings and win the contest," he said in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

‘Best sporting rivalry in the world’

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue with a capacity of 1.32 lakh.

"This is the best sporting rivalry in the world. Many players have already spoken about how everyone around the globe tunes into this match. The team is excited for this game, and so am I to play at a venue hosting fans in excess of 1,00,000. We are looking forward to the game," said Ali.

India started their World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins over five-time champions Australia and Afghanistan.

Pakistan also got their campaign off to a fine start, defeating Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
