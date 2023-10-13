News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB chief gives pep talk to Pakistan team ahead of India clash

PCB chief gives pep talk to Pakistan team ahead of India clash

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 20:53 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan will take on India in a blockbuster ICC World Cup contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf on Friday gave a pep talk to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of its much-anticipated World Cup match against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Ashraf motivated the players in a meeting which was also attended by the support staff, including coach Grant Bradburn, PCB's director of cricket Mickey Arthur and captain Babar Azam among others.

 

Pakistan, who are touring India for the first time since 2016, are set to play their biggest match of the World Cup against the home team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It has also been learnt that the BCCI is hosting a dinner for Ashraf on Friday night in Ahmedabad, which will be attended by secretary Jay Shah and other top officials of the board.

It remains to be seen whether the pep talk from the PCB chief would act as motivation or create additional pressure for his nation in the big game.

Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten so far in the early stages of the tournament.

While Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets, India recorded convincing six and eight wickets win over Australia and Afghanistan in their first two matches.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
