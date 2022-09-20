News
ICC Rankings: Smriti rises to career-best 2nd in T20s

ICC Rankings: Smriti rises to career-best 2nd in T20s

Source: PTI
September 20, 2022 15:57 IST
Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana had aggregated 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England. The performance helped her jump two places. Photograph: PTI

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday achieved a career-best world number two rank in T20Is and climbed to the seventh spot in ODIs in the latest ICC Women's Player Rankings, riding on her stupendous show against England.

The left-handed batter had aggregated 111 runs in the three-match T20I series against England. The performance helped her jump two places.

 

Mandhana, a former top-ranked batter in ODIs, also jumped three slots to number seven after a match-winning 91 in the first ODI against England.

Among other Indians, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has zoomed four spots to ninth place in ODIs, all-rounder Deepti Sharma gained one place to reach 32nd position and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia jumped eight places to 37th following India's seven-wicket win in Hove on Saturday.

Deepti also climbed six places to 12th in bowlers' list.

For England, Emma Lamb and Sophie Ecclestone have gained three slots each and are 64th and 72nd among batters, respectively, while Charlie Dean is up to 86th in the list.

Dean is also up four places to 20th among bowlers, while Kate Cross is in the top 10 after grabbing two wickets with her seam bowling.

In the T20I rankings, Kaur (up one place to 14th among batters), new-ball bowler Renuka Singh (up three places to 10th among bowlers) and spinner Radha Yadav (up four places to 14th among bowlers) made notable gains.

All-rounders Sneha Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are in joint-41st position.

England's Sophia Dunkley jumped 12 spots to 32nd after leading the run-aggregate with 115 runs in the T20I series, while Alice Capsey is now 20th among batters.

Zimbabwe players Sharne Mayers (up 28 places to 39th among batters), captain Mary-Anne Musonda (up 10 places to 50th among batters) and Precious Marange (up 24 places to 34th among bowlers), who are featuring in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, have also moved up the rankings.

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

