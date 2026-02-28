ICC on high alert after US hits Iran

Following US strikes on Iran, the ICC is actively developing alternate flight plans and contingency measures to ensure the safe return of players and officials from the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is working on alternate flight plans for players. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points The ICC is monitoring the situation in the Middle East following US strikes on Iran.

Alternate flight plans are being developed for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup.

The ICC has activated contingency plans to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

The US and Israel launched an offensive on Iran, increasing tensions in the region.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to "seize control of your destiny" and overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics and well-being of all stakeholders associated with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.