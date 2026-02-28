HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » ICC on high alert after US hits Iran

ICC on high alert after US hits Iran

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 18:24 IST

x

Following US strikes on Iran, the ICC is actively developing alternate flight plans and contingency measures to ensure the safe return of players and officials from the T20 World Cup.

Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is working on alternate flight plans for players. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • The ICC is monitoring the situation in the Middle East following US strikes on Iran.
  • Alternate flight plans are being developed for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup.
  • The ICC has activated contingency plans to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.
  • The US and Israel launched an offensive on Iran, increasing tensions in the region.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup after US strikes on Iran.

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to "seize control of your destiny" and overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

 

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and has activated comprehensive contingency plans to safeguard the travel, logistics and well-being of all stakeholders associated with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka," the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

EaseMyTrip Co-founder Advises Flexibility Amid Flight Disruptions
EaseMyTrip Co-founder Advises Flexibility Amid Flight Disruptions
T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final
T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final
US relocates troops across Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
US relocates troops across Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran
Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran
T20 World Cup: India's Nets Session Resembled A Fireworks Display
T20 World Cup: India's Nets Session Resembled A Fireworks Display

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Israel attacks Iran with missiles0:39

VIDEO: Israel attacks Iran with missiles

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look1:12

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO