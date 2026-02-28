EaseMyTrip Co-founder Advises Flexibility Amid Flight Disruptions

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pitti urges travelers to remain flexible and vigilant regarding flight updates as airspace closures and route diversions impact travel plans following US and Israel strikes on Iran.

Photograph: ANI Photo

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti on Saturday advised travellers to exercise flexibility in their plans and monitor airline updates as flight operations were severely disrupted by airspace closures and route diversions after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

In a post on X, Pitti said due to Iran and Israel keeping their airspace closed for civilian flight operations amid military escalation between the two nations, travellers transiting through or around the region may experience longer flight durations, schedule adjustments, or operational changes.

He recommended monitoring official airline updates regularly.

"As the situation remains dynamic, we recommend international travelers to: - Monitor official airline updates regularly - Keep return travel plans flexible - Secure confirmed bookings in advance if planning travel in the coming days Please rest assured that our team at EaseMyTrip is closely tracking developments and will extend full assistance wherever required," Pitti said.

Impact Beyond Iran

Meanwhile, the joint US-Israel attack spread beyond Iran as its paramilitary launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. Bahrain said a missile attack targeted a US Navy fleet headquarters there while media reports said, quoting local witnesses, sirens and explosions could be heard in Kuwait, which is home to a base of US Army. Explosions could also be heard in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Iraq and the UAE said they have closed their airspace.