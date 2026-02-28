HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EaseMyTrip Co-founder Advises Flexibility Amid Flight Disruptions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
February 28, 2026 17:34 IST

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pitti urges travelers to remain flexible and vigilant regarding flight updates as airspace closures and route diversions impact travel plans following US and Israel strikes on Iran.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • EaseMyTrip advises travelers to be flexible with their plans due to airspace closures and flight disruptions.
  • Monitor official airline updates regularly for the latest information on flight schedules and changes.
  • Secure confirmed bookings in advance if planning travel in the coming days to mitigate potential disruptions.
  • The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to airspace closures and route diversions affecting civilian flights.

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti on Saturday advised travellers to exercise flexibility in their plans and monitor airline updates as flight operations were severely disrupted by airspace closures and route diversions after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

In a post on X, Pitti said due to Iran and Israel keeping their airspace closed for civilian flight operations amid military escalation between the two nations, travellers transiting through or around the region may experience longer flight durations, schedule adjustments, or operational changes.

 

He recommended monitoring official airline updates regularly.

"As the situation remains dynamic, we recommend international travelers to: - Monitor official airline updates regularly - Keep return travel plans flexible - Secure confirmed bookings in advance if planning travel in the coming days Please rest assured that our team at EaseMyTrip is closely tracking developments and will extend full assistance wherever required," Pitti said.

Impact Beyond Iran

Meanwhile, the joint US-Israel attack spread beyond Iran as its paramilitary launched drones and missiles targeting Israel. Bahrain said a missile attack targeted a US Navy fleet headquarters there while media reports said, quoting local witnesses, sirens and explosions could be heard in Kuwait, which is home to a base of US Army. Explosions could also be heard in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Iraq and the UAE said they have closed their airspace.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
