T20 WC: Refund for Kolkata, Ahmedabad tickets if Pakistan qualify for semis and final

IMAGE: The T20 World Cup final scheduled on March 8, 2026 will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A full refund is guaranteed for ticket holders if Pakistan qualifies for the semi-final or final and the venue is changed.

Refunds also apply if Sri Lanka qualifies and plays a semi-final against a team other than India.

The first semi-final could be held in Colombo or Kolkata, while the final may be moved to Colombo if Pakistan qualifies for the title clash.

Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup went on sale on Tuesday with the ICC promising that if matches are forced out of Kolkata and Ahmedabad due to Pakistan's qualification, refunds would be issued to affected fans.



Kolkata will host the first semi-final and Ahmedabad is scheduled to be the venue of the final to be played on March 8, 2026.



There will also be a refund in case Sri Lanka qualifies and plays its semi-final against any other team apart from India. In such a scenario, their knockout game would be held in Colombo.



The tickets went on sale at 7pm IST.



Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semi-final on March 4, the second semi-final on March 5 and the final on March 8.

Venue Contingencies For Semis And Final

The first semi-final remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second semi-final will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.



If Pakistan qualify for the last four stage, they will play their semi-final in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan fail to make the knockouts, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then the islanders will play their semis in Colombo.



If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then the semi-final will be played in Kolkata on the same date.



The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.



Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either the first semi-final or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.



All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.