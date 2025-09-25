'I would've chosen a young pacer over Bumrah'

'Selectors could have utilised this series to give proper rest to Bumrah and groom a young fast bowler, something India must prioritise for long-term vision. India needs a group of eight good fast bowlers, not just three or four.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies . Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Responding to India's squad selection for the home series against West Indies, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opined that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah could have been rested for the series in order to groom a young fast bowler.

Bumrah played just three of the five Tests in the away series against England recently, picking up 14 wickets including two five-wicket hauls.

During the fourth Test in Manchester, he struggled with his fitness and delivered his worst-ever Test figures of 2-112.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, he has not been at his best, claiming five wickets in four matches at an average of 22.00 and an economy of 7.33.

Bumrah's workload will once again be a major concern, as the series against Windies starts on October 2, just over a week after the Asia Cup final.

On his YouTube channel, Irfan said that while Bumrah's commitment to Test cricket is unquestionable, he would have opted for a young fast bowler if he were a selector.

"It seems like a missed opportunity not to play a young fast bowler in these two Tests, but that's the team's current direction. If I were a selector or manager, I would have surely tried to give a young fast bowler an opportunity, focusing on their development, not just quick results. Bumrah remains committed to Test cricket, which is fantastic," he said.

"Still, it's good that Bumrah maintains Test cricket as his priority. Selectors could have utilised this series to give proper rest to Bumrah and groom a young fast bowler, something India must prioritise for long-term vision. India needs a group of eight good fast bowlers, not just three or four," he added.

Irfan also welcomed all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the team, who last played a Test in February, against England, saying that his return will give India batting depth, as India will also field other spin bowling all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, alongside him.

But Irfan felt Kuldeep Yadav, who last played a Test in October last year while being benched during the entire England series, could once against miss out.

"Axar's return strengthens the team. When Axar plays alongside Washington and Jadeja, the team gains batting depth. Does this mean Kuldeep Yadav may miss out again? I would definitely want to see him play, but with home conditions generally allowing only two fast bowlers, his spot is not guaranteed," said the former all-rounder.

Irfan also worndered who would fill in for Ravichandran Ashwin in India's first home Test series since his retirement.

"Who will fill in for Ashwin? Washington Sundar brings some qualities, but he does not have all of Ashwin's traits: the drift, the variations, the carrom ball, even occasional leg spin, Ashwin was an explorer. His bowling action was always clean, unlike many other off-spinners globally whose actions were questioned. Ashwin's skill set made him unique. Jadeja supported Ashwin well, but now someone new must step up for that role. Could it be Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar, or even Axar Patel? Each offers something different," he added.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, N Jagadeesan.