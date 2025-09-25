SKY summoned by ICC over 'political comments'

As per sources, Suryakumar could be let off with a warning or a fine. It is likely that 15 percent of his match fee will be cut.

IMAGE: The Pakistan Cricket Board filed a complaint against Suryakumar Yadav for his comments on the Pahalgam attack after the game on September 14. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been summoned for a hearing following complaints from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his alleged political comments and on-field provocative gestures.

The hearing was held in the presence of match referee Richie Richardson and BCCI representatives, as per ICC sources.

The PCB took objection to Suryakumar's comment on the Pahalgam incident after the game on September 14.

"Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile," Suryakumar had said after the win.

Earlier, BCCI had lodged a complaint against Pakistan cricketers Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their inappropriate actions during the high-voltage Asia Cup's Super Four encounter on September 21.

According to BCCI sources, a complaint has also been filed with the ICC and match referee Andy Pycroft. The Indian team has demanded strict action against both players for conduct that they believe crossed the line of acceptable on-field behaviour.

The PCB also filed a complaint against the Indian skipper for allegedly making political remarks during the post-match presentation and press conference following the group-stage clash between the two rivals.

As per sources, Suryakumar could be let off with a warning or a fine. It is likely that 15 percent of his match fee will be cut.

During Pakistan's innings during the Super Four clash, opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his half-century in controversial fashion by holding his bat like a gun, a move that has been widely criticised as being insensitive and provocative.

Later in the match, pacer Haris Rauf came under fire for multiple incidents. After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression, and later, when he was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's 'Operation Sindoor' in May this year.

During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of "Virat Kohli", as the legendary batter had hit him for two successive sixes during a tense run-chase during the T20 World Cup 2022, one of which has been described by the ICC as the 'Shot of the Century'.

India has already reached the final of the Asia Cup with wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Fours. They will take on either Pakistan or Bangladesh in the final on Sunday.