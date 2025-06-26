Ashwin has a serious request for Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant became the now only the 2nd wicket-keeper to score a century in both innings of a Test after his twin tons in the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant has started the England Test tour on a bright note, slamming tons in both innings of the opening Test.

He hit twin centuries (134 and 118) and shattered a slew of records with his flamboyant yet composed ton on Day 4 of the second innings of the first Test against England at Headingley.

The wicket-keeper's inability to carry on and convert those hundreds into a double hundred likely cost India the match, as he got out soon after tea on Day 4 as the visitors slumped from 287 for 4 to 364 all out in the 3rd session on the penultimate day.

India eventually lost the Test by five wickets as England completed a composed chase on Day 5.

Now, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has requested Team India coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill to have a word with Pant ahead of the second Test.

'Rishabh had a fabulous game as a batter. I would like to repeat that Rishabh has got a great defence. There is not a single shot in the book that he cannot play,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

'I sometimes feel if I were Gautam Gambhir or Shubman Gill, I would take Rishabh Pant aside and say, ‘Bhai, tune kya batting kiya hai, kamaal ka batting kiya tune’ (Brother, you’ve batted brilliantly). I would love to be a batter with the kind of ability you have. But can I request you to make a double hundred next time when you're batting on 130?' That is the only request I would make of Rishabh,' added Ashwin.

India play England in the 2nd Test at Birmingham starting July 2.