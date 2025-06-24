Rahul hurt by his Test average but unbothered by numbers

'There was a time when I was in a quality over quantity mindset in international cricket and did not hit enough balls. Now I am back to enjoying hitting a lot of balls in the nets.'

IMAGE: India opener KL Rahul hit a classy 137 in the 2nd innings of the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Following his brilliant century at Leeds, India opener KL Rahul spoke on his mindset shift in international cricket over the last few months, saying that now he is in a space of enjoying hitting balls instead of being in "quality of over quantity mindset."

KL continued his masterful run in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions, slamming his third century in England and his sixth in SENA countries. His century and 195-run stand with Rishabh Pant increased India's second innings lead to 370 runs, setting a 371-run target for the hosts to win.

Speaking after the match, Rahul told Sky Sports, 'I am just getting runs now. There was a time when I was just getting starts, but not converting those to big scores in Tests especially. This stage of cricket I am at, journey I am at, a lot has changed. I am much calmer in my head and not chasing numbers. I am just enjoying my cricket as much as I can,' he said.

Rahul credited former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for his collaborative effort during the last 15-18 months with him on his batting.

'I have worked a lot with him, spent a lot of time with him in 15-18 months. I have gone back to basics, doing time. There was a time when I was in a quality over quantity mindset in international cricket and did not hit enough balls. Now I am back to enjoying hitting a lot of balls in the nets,' he added.

Since the Test tour of Australia last year, the 33-year-old has shifted back to his usual opening spot in Tests, delivering some solid returns. Since then, he has played five Tests as an opener, scoring 431 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.88, with a century and two fifties.

While he has had some success as a middle-order bat, he has been at his best as an opener, with 2,982 runs in 49 Tests and 85 innings at an average of 36.36, with eight tons and 14 fifties.

KL also admitted that he does feel "hurt a lot" on looking at his batting average of 34.70, but he is not in a space of looking at numbers anymore.

In 59 Tests, he has scored 3,436 runs with nine centuries and 17 fifties in 103 innings and his best score of 199. Despite possessing an extremely sound technique and a wide array of shots, the batter has come under fire for his puzzling inconsistency. However, his seven overseas centuries out of nine speak volumes about his ability to perform in a variety of conditions.

'I do not look at numbers, but I want to make an impact whenever and wherever I am given a chance. I want to enjoy my cricket. I enjoy playing Test cricket. That is what I loved growing up, and I have got the opportunity to do so for India,' he added.