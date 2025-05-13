HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: I will not watch Test cricket anymore, paps tell Kohli

May 13, 2025 18:42 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport after their return from Delhi on Tuesday

India batting great Virat Kohli, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening from Vrindavan.

The 36 year old and wife Anushka Sharma were surrounded by the paps and as soon as Kohli made his way out of the airport, towards his car, one media person was heard saying: 'Kohli sir, hello. Aapne galat kiya, retirement kyun liya? Ab hum cricket he nahi dekhenge. Mai ab cricket nahi dekhunga. (You did wrong. Why did you take retirement? We won't watch cricket any longer. I won't see cricket.'

 

Kohli remained unfazed through the whole monologue and while some photographers requested for a photo, he seemingly gestured that he was in a hurry and joined his wife in the car before driving off.

Watch what transpired: 

 

SEE: 'I will not watch Test cricket anymore'. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli FC/X
