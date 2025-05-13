Virat's energy and Rohit's composure will be missed: Ashwin

'This will be a testing time for Indian cricket. And I’d say this truly marks the beginning of the Gautam Gambhir era.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's experience will be missed on India's tour of England. Photograph: BCCI

Ashwin throws weight behind Bumrah as Kohli-Rohit exit paves way for ‘Gambhir Era’

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin isn’t one to mince words. And in the wake of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s sudden Test retirements, the Tamil Nadu stalwart has voiced what many in Indian cricket may be thinking but aren’t yet saying aloud.

In a candid episode of his YouTube show Ash Ki Baat, the 37-year-old spinner opened up about the "unexpected" double exit that has left India's Test team staring at a leadership void.

“I didn’t know both Rohit and Virat would retire together,” Ashwin admitted, still seemingly absorbing the shock of it all.

“This will be a testing time for Indian cricket. And I’d say this truly marks the beginning of the Gautam Gambhir era.”

If you raised an eyebrow there, you’re not alone. While the BCCI hasn’t officially announced anything yet, Ashwin’s mention of Gambhir — the gritty former opener who’s rumoured to be in line for a bigger role -- added a layer of intrigue to an already dramatic week for Indian cricket.

With Rohit bidding goodbye to Test cricket just last Wednesday, followed by Kohli’s heartfelt Instagram sign-off five days later, the spotlight now turns to India’s next Test leader. And for Ashwin, the answer is clear: Jasprit Bumrah.

"The team that will tour England is going to be a new-look side," Ashwin said. “A transformed team where Bumrah will probably be the most senior player. I think he deserves the captaincy.”

While the grapevine suggests Shubman Gill is currently the frontrunner for the role, Bumrah’s past stints as Rohit’s deputy — notably stepping in as captain during crunch Tests in Perth and Sydney — haven’t gone unnoticed. But there’s a catch. “The selectors will decide based on his physical capacity,” Ashwin pointed out, alluding to Bumrah’s carefully managed workload.

Ashwin, who knows a thing or two about the rigours of Test cricket, especially overseas, feels the absence of Kohli and Rohit will be deeply felt when India lines up against England for a five-Test series starting June 20 at Headingley.

“You can’t buy experience,” Ashwin said bluntly. “Virat’s energy and Rohit’s composure -- both will be missed.”

Even as Indian cricket celebrates their achievements, Ashwin couldn’t help but wonder if the duo bowed out too soon. “Tests have been our strongest format for the last 10-12 years. Just for the sake of leadership, Rohit could’ve played till the England series. If he’d performed, he might’ve continued and given the team a bit more direction.”

Whether Bumrah takes the reins or the selectors place their trust in a younger face like Gill, what’s clear is this: Indian cricket is turning a page. And as Ashwin says, “It’s going to be a testing time.”