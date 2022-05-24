News
I will definitely be around IPL next year: De Villiers

I will definitely be around IPL next year: De Villiers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 24, 2022 14:15 IST
IMAGE: AB de Villiers had been a big part of RCB for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021, before he retired from all forms of cricket last year. Photograph: BCCI

The legendary AB de Villiers said he will 'definitely' return to the IPL next year as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, but he is not sure in what capacity.

 

De Villiers had been a big part of RCB for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2021, before he retired from all forms of cricket last year.

De Villiers' former skipper and teammate Virat Kohli had earlier this month said that he was hopeful the South African great will be back at RCB in a new role next year.

"I am glad to hear Virat confirmed it. To be honest, we haven't decided on anything yet. I will definitely be around IPL next year. I am not sure in what capacity but I am missing getting back there," De Villiers told VUSport.

"I have a heard a little bird tweeting, saying that there might be some games in Bangalore. So I would love to return to my second hometown and watch the full capacity stadium there at the Chinnaswamy (stadium) again. I would love to return, I am looking forward to it."

De villiers has scored 5162 runs, including three hundreds and 40 fifties, at an average of 39.71 for RCB.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
