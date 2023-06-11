I wake up believing I can be the man for the team: Kohli

'I want my team to feel comfortable, knowing that I'm out there and I can do the job'

IMAGE: All eyes are on Virat Kohli, who remains at the crease on 44 alongside Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

As India faces the daunting task of chasing down a mammoth target of 444 on the final day of the World Test Championship final against Australia, Virat Kohli has expressed his unwavering belief in his ability to be the match-winner for his team.

Known as the chase master throughout his career, Kohli has led India to several memorable victories. With India needing 280 runs on the final day with seven wickets in hand, all eyes are on Kohli, who remains at the crease on 44 alongside Ajinkya Rahane.

Indian fans can draw optimism from Kohli's exceptional record in the fourth innings, where he has amassed 1033 runs in 76 matches at an average of 49.19.

Speaking to the ICC ahead of the match, Kohli attributed his return to form this year in all formats of the game to his role as the chase master.

"What motivates me is knowing that the opportunity I have in every game I play for India is to make my team win," Kohli shared. "I don't think there is any bigger motivation than that in sport. Every morning, when I wake up on the day of a game, I believe that I'm going to be the guy who will make my team win."

Kohli expressed his continued excitement about being the player who can steer his team to victory, emphasising the pride he feels in that role.

"I want my team to feel comfortable, knowing that I'm out there and I can do the job. That's something I've always taken a lot of pride in. I'm grateful to be in a position where the team can rely on me."

With an unyielding belief in his abilities, Kohli remains resolute in his determination to be the man for his team.

"I still wake up every morning believing that I can be the man for the team,” he added.

As the WTC final enters its final day, his unwavering confidence and reputation as a chase master offer hope to Indian fans that he can guide India to an extraordinary triumph.