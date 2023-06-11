News
WTC Final: Rain threatens India-Aus showdown on decisive day

Source: ANI
June 11, 2023 12:26 IST
WTC Final

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

The fifth day of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia at the Oval in London is under the threat of rain and thunderstorms, as the UK's weather office has issued a yellow alert for Sunday.

The Meteorological (MeT) department of the UK has predicted a 30 per cent chance of precipitation during the afternoon, raising concerns about the uninterrupted continuation of the match.

 

India, who are chasing a target of 444 runs, will need 280 more runs on the final day to secure victory. At the end of the fourth day's play, India had reached a score of 164/3 in 40 overs. The partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (20* off 59 balls) and Virat Kohli (44* off 60 balls) remained intact, providing hope for India's chances in the match.

Following the contentious dismissal of Shubman Gill in the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Rohit Sharma fell victim to Nathan Lyon's bowling, while Pujara was dismissed by Pat Cummins. India found themselves at 93/3, but Rahane and Kohli displayed a mix of defensive resilience and attacking strokes to nullify the Australian bowlers.

Ending the day with an unbeaten 71-run partnership, India closed at 164/3, still requiring 280 runs to secure victory. The weather conditions on the final day will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

