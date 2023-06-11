Will India repeat the magic of Gabba?

All the action from Day 4:

IMAGE: A jubilant Cameron Green celebrates Shubman Gill's catch on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final at The Oval on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia have been in control of the WTC Final from Day 1, but Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s unbeaten stand on Day 4 lifted India’s hopes of pulling off another stunner.

Another, yes! Remember the famous Gabba Test. With Australia staying on course for a comfortable win, India have slowly creeped back on the penultimate day of the Ultimate Test. Kohli and Rahane remained unbeaten at the end of the fourth day with India needing 280 from 97 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

As we’re set for a thrilling final day, let’s refresh our memory of India’s famous Gabba win over Australia.

India overcame one of the toughest outings to pull off a stunning victory in the series Down Under. After being bowled out for 36, and also missing the services of Virat Kohli, who flew back for the birth of his child, a battered India - led by Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to clinch a stunner. In the final Test in Brisbane, India chased down 328 to win the series 2-1, something which seemed too far fetched at that stage.

Coming to the WTC Final, India have an inform Virat Kohli at the crease - what are the chances of another stunning win for the Men in Blue. And no one other than Rahane is out in the middle with Kohli. Fate, destiny - call it what you may India will look to pull off another stunner on the final day of the WTC Final.

Glimpses from Day 4 of the WTC Final:

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli kept India's hopes alive with a steady partnership in the post-tea session. Photograph:Paul Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, battling a finger injury, played another crucial knock to keep the Australian bowlers at bay. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara tries the ramp shot but gets it off the toe end of the bat to be caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with team-mates after dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cameron Green's controversial catch to dismiss off Shubman Gill sparked a huge debate on Day 4. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Fans cheer as Shubman Gill walks out to bat. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Alex Carey hit a half-century to extend Australia's lead. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of Cameron Green. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cameron Green was completely deceived by Ravindra Jadeja's guile and was bowled for 25. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images