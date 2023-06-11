News
There is still enough help for bowlers: Cameron Green

Source: PTI
June 11, 2023 01:40 IST
IMAGE: Cameron Green said there is still enough help for the pacers. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The pitch on Saturday played better than the first three days but Australia all-rounder Cameron Green feels there is still enough help for the pacers and backed his team to defend a 444-run target against India in the World Test Champion ship final at the Oval in London. 

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stand in Australia's way and took India to 164 for three on day four while chasing a record 444.

“The wicket, we still feel like there's a lot in there off the wicket. So, yeah, any time we can kind of maybe try and hit the seam and let the ball do itself.

“Let the ball go each way. We don't know which way it's going, neither does the batter, so that's a few things we talk about,” said Green.

Green said he made a conscious effort to bowl with the wobbled seam in English conditions.

 

“I think a lot of conversation we had prior to the game was talking about how good most players are at the ball swinging, but yeah, potentially trying to find a wobble seam. That's basically the majority of my balls I've been trying to do that.”

Green has taken two potentially match-wining catches of Rahane and Shubman Gill at gully.

Asked about the stunners he took on day three and four, he said: “Ever since I've grown up - yeah, no I put a lot of time and effort into it. I think growing up, always try to get myself in first or second slip and I have done that basically my whole junior career.

“So yeah, I back myself that I can take a few nice catches and yeah, a bit disappointed the first day dropping that one, but yeah, it's always nice to repay basically,” he added.

Green feels it will also be important to not pay too much attention to the antics of vociferous Indian fans on the final day Sunday.

 “I think that's always, with the Indian crowd, they get you up and about and they make you think that you're behind the game when you might not be.

“So, I think it'll be crucial as it was today to kind of keep our nerve and kind of know that yeah - one or two wickets and we're back on top. We have to definitely be patient,” he added.

