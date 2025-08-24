'I thought this is the right time because...': Pujara

'The Australian tour in 2018 when the Indian team won the series for the first time in Australia that was the biggest and most important series.'

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara featured in 103 Tests, amassing 7195 Test runs at 43.60, laced with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries during a journey that spanned over 15 years. Photograph: BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara revealed his decision to retire from all forms of cricket wasn't an instinctive call but something that he had been pondering for a week.



Pujara, an integral part of the Indian Test batting line-up for over a decade, on Sunday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing the curtains down on an exemplary Test career. He joined India's batting bigwigs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, to call it a day in Test cricket, a format that was the home of his true prowess, armed with the traditional batting style.



In the last two years, the Indian team moved on from Pujara, who made his last appearance in the World Test Championship final in 2023. His constant absence from the Test fold served as a prominent proof, even though he was active in India's domestic circuit for Saurashtra and Sussex in the County Championship.



Pujara stated that he believes this was the "right" moment to step away and leave behind opportunities for the next generation.



"This plan was going on for a week. I have not been a part of the Indian team for the last few years, but now I thought that this is the right time because young players have got an opportunity in domestic cricket, which is why I made this decision," the 37-year-old told reporters in Rajkot.



"When you take such a big decision, you take this decision only after talking to your family and your biggest players, so I consulted everyone, and then I decided that it is important to move on," he added.



Pujara made his debut in late 2010 and continued to grind in the Test format, especially in an era where T20 cricket and franchise leagues grew in prominence. He featured in 103 Tests, amassing 7195 Test runs at 43.60, laced with 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries during a journey that spanned over 15 years.



After being a part of several stories of success, the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains at the summit of the most memorable series wins for him. In his 1258-ball marathon, Pujara conjured 521 runs at 74.42 and topped the scoring charts in the series.



He played the rescue act by notching his maiden Test ton in Australia when India was dwindling at 19/3 in the series opener. Pujara continued to rely on his defensive technique, grinded down Australia's attacks and then feasted on them to propel India to its first Test series win in Australia.

Pujara continued to act as India's vanguard during the BGT 2020-21 series in Australia. With India bereft of its vital players, Pujara garnered 271 runs from four Tests to lift India to its second consecutive win on the Australian surface.



"I have a lot of memories but definitely like you said the Australian tour in 2018 when the Indian team won the series for the first time in Australia that was the biggest and most important series after that in 2021 we won the series on Australian soil with our weak team so those two series were very memorable," he said.



"Throughout the journey from 2010 to 2023, I played for the Indian team. There were many big series, but the competitive series was in Australia, so that series will be very memorable for me," he added.