Home  » Cricket » Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Pujara retires from all forms of Indian cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
August 24, 2025 12:02 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's finest Test batters, called time on his illustrious career on Sunday.

The 37-year-old made the announcement on social media, having played the last of 103 Tests in 2023.

"As a little boy from the small town of Rajkot, along with my parents, I set out to aim for the stars; and dreamt to be a part of the Indian cricket team. Little did I know then that this game would give me so much - invaluable opportunities, experiences, purpose, love, and above all a chance to represent my state and this great nation.

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," said Pujara in a heartfelt note.

The decision to retire was not entirely surprising considering the team's two other stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, said goodbye to Test cricket ahead of the England tour earlier this year.

With 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, Pujara stands at eighth place in the all time leading run-getters from India. He also amassed 21301 runs in first-class cricket.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
