Ganguly set for first stint as head coach

Ganguly set for first stint as head coach

August 24, 2025 17:00 IST

Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: This marks the first time Sourav Ganguly will take charge as the full-time head coaching role. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has made a foray into coaching after being named the head coach of South Africa's Pretoria Capitals for the fourth season of SA20, starting on December 26.

'The Prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach,' said Pretoria

Capitals on Instagram.

This marks the first time Ganguly will take charge as the full-time head coaching role. He replaces Jonathan Trott at the helm.

Ganguly, who played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India, announced his international retirement in 2008. He served as the president of Cricket Association of Bengal from 2005 to 2019 after which he took over as the BCCI chief for three years till 2022.

 

In the IPL, Ganguly joined Delhi Capitals in 2019 as an advisor, where he worked alongside coach Ricky Ponting, and later returned to the franchise last year as Director of Cricket after his stint as BCCI president.

