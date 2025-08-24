'Stood tall in storms': Gambhir, Sehwag hail Pujara

'First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career'

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique. Photograph: CSK/X

Cheteshwar Pujara, the rock of India’s Test batting lineup for over a decade, bid an emotional farewell to cricket on Sunday, with tributes pouring in from head coach Gautam Gambhir and former teammates who hailed his grit and resilience.

Gambhir wrote on his X handle, "He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations, Pujji."

Cheteshwar Pujara made his international debut against Australia in Bengaluru on October 9, 2010. He is most remembered for India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21. He troubled Australia with his solid defence and technique.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag hailed Pujara for this fabulous Test career, "Congratulations on a fabulous test career @cheteshwar1 Your grit, determination and hardwork was inspiring and you can be very proud of what you have achieved. Best wishes for a memorable second innings," Sehwag wrote on X.

Legendary Indian batter Yuvraj Singh posted on his X handle, "Someone who always put his mind, body and soul for the country! Many congratulations on an outstanding career, Puji! See you on the other side! @cheteshwar1."

The Indian red ball stalwart in 2018/18 BGT top-scored with 521 runs in four matches at an average of 74.42, three centuries and a fifty. His best score was 193. In the 2020-21 series, he scored 271 runs from four matches at an average of 33.87, with three fifties and a best score of 77.

In the final Test at The Gabba, he endured several body blows from Australian pacers on his body, making the win even more memorable.

Veteran Indian seamer Venkatesh Prasad wrote on his X handle, "An outstanding career @cheteshwar1. You must be mighty proud of what you achieved and wish you a very happy second innings."

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer bowed to Pujara on his stellar career, "First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career @cheteshwar1. You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what's to come," Jaffer wrote in an X post.

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina also congratulated Pujara, "Congratulations brother @cheteshwar1 for amazing career! Good luck to you and family," Raina wrote in an X post.