Pujara: 'A fighter who would not yield easily'

IMAGE: Making his Test debut against Australia in 2010, Cheteshwar Pujara went on to represent India in 103 Tests, amassing 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara on a 'distinguished career' after the Saurashtra right-hander announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday.



BCCI hailed Pujara's remarkable Test career stating it was 'defined by resilience, patience, and an unflinching commitment to the longest form of the game'.



'Pujara’s retirement closes a celebrated chapter in Indian cricket, one that will be remembered for his classical batting style, unmatched concentration, and his ability to anchor India in challenging situations. His arrival at the crease brought stability, consistency, and the assurance of a fighter who would not yield easily,' said the Board in a media release.



Making his Test debut against Australia in 2010, Pujara went on to represent India in 103 Tests, amassing 7195 runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.



'While the numbers reflect his mighty contributions, Pujara’s true legacy lies in his ability to absorb pressure, blunt world-class attacks, and anchor India’s most memorable victories. He became the bridge between eras, carrying forward the values of discipline and patience while adapting to the modern demands of the game,' the BCCI statement added.



'Among his many unforgettable contributions at home, his 92 in Bengaluru against Australia in 2017, his epic 206 not out at Ahmedabad in 2012 against England, and his twin double centuries -- 204 and 202 against Australia at Hyderabad and Ranchi respectively -- stand out. In away Tests, often in the toughest conditions, he stood like a rock.



In the famous 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, he made 521 runs and faced more than 1,200 balls to script India’s historic maiden series win Down Under. He had made his intentions clear when he batted for nearly 11 hours in the opening Test at Adelaide. His 56 in Brisbane in 2021 on the next tour, where he endured a barrage of hostile bowling, laid the foundation for India’s famous triumph at the Gabba and exemplified his courage and tenacity.'



BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Pujara proved it was possible succeed at the highest level while 'staying true to traditional values of the game.'

'Cheteshwar Pujara’s career is a shining example of perseverance and selflessness. He personified the spirit of Test cricket. His ability to grind opposition attacks and his immense powers of concentration made him the bulwark of India’s batting. He showed that it was possible to succeed at the highest level while staying true to traditional values of the game. His commitment to Indian cricket, both at the international and domestic level, has been outstanding. We thank him for everything he has given to the game and to the country,' said Saikia.