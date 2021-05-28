News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I realised with swing I need to improve my pace: Bhuvneshwar

I realised with swing I need to improve my pace: Bhuvneshwar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 28, 2021 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been troubled by injuries recently and was not picked for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton next month and the five-match Test series against England. Photograph: BCCI

India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar says he never realised the importance of adding pace to his bowling in his formative years but once he did, it helped him 'maintain that swing' which keeps batsmen guessing.

 

"To be honest, first couple of years I didn't realise pace is something that needs to be added," he said in a video posted by his IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad on its twitter handle.

"As I kept playing, I realised with swing I need to improve my pace because bowling in late 120kph or just 130kph, batsmen were adjusting to the swing. So, I wanted to increase the pace, but I didn't know how to do it..."

The 31-year-old has so far taken 63 wickets in 21 Tests, 138 and 45 scalps in 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is.

"Fortunately, I was able to improve the pace and that really helped me in the later stages. So yes, when you have pace, not the express 140-plus, but bowling in the mid-130kph helps maintaining that swing and keep the batsman guessing," he said.

Bhuvneshwar has been troubled by injuries recently and was not picked for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton next month and the five-match Test series against England.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Check out the rules for the WTC Final
Check out the rules for the WTC Final
F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rohit is waiting for
F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rohit is waiting for
Dhoni gives Chetak a massage
Dhoni gives Chetak a massage
Swiatek faces Barty challenge in French Open defence
Swiatek faces Barty challenge in French Open defence
BCCI SGM to lock in IPL window in September-October
BCCI SGM to lock in IPL window in September-October
Soccer: Juventus sack Pirlo; India unmoved in rankings
Soccer: Juventus sack Pirlo; India unmoved in rankings
India extends suspension of intl flights till June 30
India extends suspension of intl flights till June 30

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

BCCI SGM to lock in IPL window in September-October

BCCI SGM to lock in IPL window in September-October

Indian wom cricketers to get second vaccine jab in UK

Indian wom cricketers to get second vaccine jab in UK

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use