May 28, 2021 07:55 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Chetak. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Sakshi Singh Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is giving Chetak -- the black stallion which he bought earlier this month -- a lot of attention.

'#pamperingtime #marwarihorse!', Sakshi captioned the video.

Chetak seems to be enjoying the pampering session as Dhoni gives the horse a soothing massage at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

The Dhonis' dogs Sam, Lilly, Gabbar and Zoya must be envious of the attention Chetak is getting from their master.