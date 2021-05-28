News
Indian women cricketers to get second vaccine jab in UK

Indian women cricketers to get second vaccine jab in UK

May 28, 2021 13:38 IST
Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday got her COVID vaccination on Thursday

IMAGE: Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday got her COVID vaccination on Thursday. Photograph: Deepti Sharma/Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team has completed the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination as they gear up for the upcoming tour of England. Currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai, those members of the contingent who were yet to get the first dose received the jab on Thursday.

 

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the contingent completed the first dose of vaccination on Thursday and the second dose will be administered by the UK health department when their turn comes up for the second jab.

Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of her taking the jab on Twitter.

"Though I am a little scared of needles, but I still got myself vaccinated today. I urge people to please get vaccinated as soon as they can! #GotTheDose #We4Vaccine #CovidVaccine," she had tweeted.

"The entire contingent is now done with the first dose of vaccination. There were quite a few left to get the first dose and that was completed on Thursday. All the girls have been given Covishield as that will help them get the second dose in England," the source pointed.

The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

The two teams will then face off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford. The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before -- July 14 -- in Chelmsford due to broadcasting issues.

The Indian men's team also will be administered the second dose by the UK health department as the boys will be flying to UK on June 2 with the women's team in a chartered flight. Virat Kohli and boys will first play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton before turning focus to the five-match Test series against England, starting August 4. (ANI)

AGENCIES
