F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rohit is waiting for

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion Rohit is waiting for

By Rediff Cricket
May 28, 2021 09:58 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma acknowledges fans after scoring a century. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
 

Rohit Sharma joined the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion bandwagon as he revealed the one reunion he is eagerly looking forward to -- with cricket fans.

Rohit posted a picture on social media of celebrating a century with fans during the ICC World Cup 2019 game against Sri Lanka at Headingley on July 6, 2019.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S, this is the reunion I am waiting for!', Ro captioned the post on Instagram on Thursday.

#FriendsTheReunion has been trending since F.R.I.E.N.D.S. announced a special reunion episode.

Ro will have his wish fulfilled with 4,000 fans permitted to attend the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

Rediff Cricket
