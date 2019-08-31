PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, Day 2, 2nd Test

August 31, 2019 22:38 IST

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and India, in Jamaica, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari, right, celebrates his half-century with Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

A patient Hanuma Vihari struck an unbeaten half-century to guide India to 336 for seven against West Indies at lunch on the second day of the second Test, in Jamaica, on Saturday.

Coming on to bat at the overnight score of 42, Vihari stuck to his task and held one end together to go into the break unbeaten on 84 off 158 balls.



Resuming at the overnight score of 264 for five, India lost Rishabh Pant (27) off the very first delivery of the day.



Pant was cleaned up by West Indies skipper Jason Holder (4/62) with an inswinger as the batsman played down the wrong line.

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates after picking up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Thereafter, overnight batsman Vihari in the company of Ravindra Jadeja played according to the situation to keep the West Indies bowlers at bay.



Vihari notched up his fifty from 96 balls courtesy of an inside-edge boundary off Holder in the 97th over of the innings.



Jadeja did the all the hardwork but gave away his wicket when it mattered. He played a patient knock of 16 off 69 balls before he lost patience as he he top-edged Rahkeem Cornwall to Darren Bravo at mid-on trying to slog it over midwicket.

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari bats during Day 2. Photograph: BCCI

An over later, Vihari got a big reprieve when he was dropped by John Campbell off Cornwall at first slip, who dived full length to his right but failed to hold on.



Vihari and Ishant Sharma then put on an unbroken stand of 34 runs for the eight wicket to help India keep the scoreboard ticking.