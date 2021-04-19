I have started enjoying captaincy: Pant

Source:

April 19, 2021

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mayank Agarwal masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, after the conclusion of the match, said he has started enjoying the added responsibility of leading the Delhi Capitals.

"Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. I have already started enjoying the captaincy. I like to keep the environment light so people can be themselves and enjoy their cricket."

"Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 195. He (Dhawan) has a lot of experience. You can to talk to him about anything, how we can set the field, there are many stuff you can talk about. End of the day, what he's giving to the team is commendable," Pant said.

Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul, who turned 29 on Sunday, said they put up a decent total but defending at Wankhede is always tough.

"Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good. Me and Mayank thought 180-190 would have been great on this wicket. Shikhar batted well, so congratulations to them.”

"When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side," he said.

"Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that," Rahul said.