News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I have started enjoying captaincy: Pant

I have started enjoying captaincy: Pant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 19, 2021 00:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mayank Agarwal masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side as Delhi Capitals registered an easy win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, after the conclusion of the match, said he has started enjoying the added responsibility of leading the Delhi Capitals.

 

"Coming from a loss, winning the next match was important. I have already started enjoying the captaincy. I like to keep the environment light so people can be themselves and enjoy their cricket."

"Bowlers did a good job keeping them to 195. He (Dhawan) has a lot of experience. You can to talk to him about anything, how we can set the field, there are many stuff you can talk about. End of the day, what he's giving to the team is commendable," Pant said.

Punjab Kings skipper K L Rahul, who turned 29 on Sunday, said they put up a decent total but defending at Wankhede is always tough.

"Right now it looks 10-15 runs short, but I think 190-odd looked good. Me and Mayank thought 180-190 would have been great on this wicket. Shikhar batted well, so congratulations to them.”

"When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side," he said.

"Bowlers try to bowl with the wet ball, but it's always difficult to do that. I asked the umpires to change the ball a couple of times (as it was wet), but the rule book doesn't allow that," Rahul said. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Royal Challengers too good for Knight Riders
PICS: Royal Challengers too good for Knight Riders
RCB's Maxwell can wreak havoc in IPL 2021
RCB's Maxwell can wreak havoc in IPL 2021
De Villiers wants to play for South Africa in T20 WC
De Villiers wants to play for South Africa in T20 WC
How Dhawan worked on improving his strike-rate...
How Dhawan worked on improving his strike-rate...
PICS: Dhawan leads the way as Delhi demolish Punjab
PICS: Dhawan leads the way as Delhi demolish Punjab
Maxwell, AB were the difference against KKR: Kohli
Maxwell, AB were the difference against KKR: Kohli
Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai
Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

PICS: Dhawan leads the way as Delhi demolish Punjab

PICS: Dhawan leads the way as Delhi demolish Punjab

Maxwell, AB were the difference against KKR: Kohli

Maxwell, AB were the difference against KKR: Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use