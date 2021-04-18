IPL PICS: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

April 18, 2021 21:57 IST

Images from Sunday's second IPL match, between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Mayank Agarwal hits a six during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals, in Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

A 122-run opening stand between Mayank Agarwal and captain K L Rahul laid the platform for Punjab Kings’s challenging 195 for 4 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match, at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

Agarwal scored 69 off 36 balls, while Rahul 61 off 51 to get Punjab off to a flying start.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's decision to bowl after winning the toss backfired as the opening duo took the attack to the opposition bowlers from the onset, hitting boundaries and sixes at will.

While Agarwal was the aggressor initially, Rahul upped the ante after a relatively sedate start.

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Mayank Rahul celebrate a six during their partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin (0-28) was economical among the Delhi Capitals bowlers, while Avesh Khan (1-33), Meriwala (1-32), Chris Woakes (142) and Rabada (1-43) were taken to the cleansers by the two openers.

Birthday boy Rahul and Agarwal opened the Punjab Kings innings while Chris Woakes bowled Delhi Capitals's first over.

Rahul and Agarwal attacked from the start, putting on 59 runs in the first six overs, off which the former scored 23 off 24 balls and Agarwal 30 off 13.

Agarwal got to his 50, which included 7 fours and 2 sixes, off just 25 balls, with a four off Avesh Khan in the tenth over as Punjab amassed 94 at the half-way mark.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal waves to the dressing room after getting to 50. Photograph: BCCI

He grew in confidence, hitting Kagiso Rabada for two sixes in the next over as 20 runs came off it and Punjab King swelled their total to 114 without loss.

Lukman Meriwala, bowling his third over, broke the partnership, dismissing Agarwal with the fourth delivery of the 13th over.

The left-arm pacer bowled a fuller one wide outside off and Agarwal swung it to sweeper cove, where Shikhar Dhawan took the catch easily.

The opener was out after scoring 69 off 36 balls, which included 7 fours and 4 sixes, as Punjab Kings amassed 124 for 1 at the end of the 13th over.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after catching Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul got to his 50 in the 14th over, bowled by Ashwin, but got a ‘life’ when Marcus Stoinis dropped him off Avesh Khan in the next over. He hit a six off next ball.

However, Stoinis made amends by catching Rahul off the second delivery of the 16th over, bowled by Rabada.

Rahul was out for 61 off 51 balls. Punjab Kings were 150-2 at the end of the over.

Delhi Capitals continued to pick wickets and Chris Gayle was out next.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates after completing his 50. Photograph: BCCI

The West Indian hit a six off Woakes, who returned to the attack, but perished the next delivery to a slower one, offering a simple catch to substitute Ripal Patel at extra cover.

He was out for 11 off 9 balls and Punjab Kings three down for 158 for 3 in the 17th over.

Avesh Khan then got his first wicket, having Nicholas Pooran caught by Rabada at deep cover for 9 off 8 balls.

Avesh finished his four-over spell with 1 for 33.

Deepak Hooda (22 off 13) and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 6) scored some useful runs at the end to take Punjab Kings to a handsome 195 for 4.