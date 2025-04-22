HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ind all-rounder Dube announces cash reward for 10 budding athletes

Ind all-rounder Dube announces cash reward for 10 budding athletes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 22, 2025 16:53 IST

Shivam Dube

In a heart-warming gesture, India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Tuesday promised to provide Rs 70,000 each to 10 budding athletes from Tamil Nadu.

Dube, who plays for Chennai Super Kings, made the touching decision during the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association's awards and scholarships function in Chennai

Dube's reward was in addition to the scholarship of Rs 30,000 given by the TNSJA.

“When I was travelling from the team hotel to this venue, Dr Baba (TNCA secretary), told me that it was an effort to help some of the youngsters over here. So, this is truly encouraging for all the young athletes,” said Dube during the function which was also attended by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

 

The cricketer, who was part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad, said such awards, however small in nature, will work as an inspiration for young athletes to bring laurels to the country.

“These small things provide them with the extra motivation to strive harder and bring pride to the nation. I have witnessed such initiatives in Mumbai, but I am not certain about other states. I will certainly tell other states also to initiate such programmes.

"This Rs 30,000 may seem like a small amount, but it serves as encouragement. When you are young, every penny and every award truly matters,” added Dube, who was the chief guest during the function.

The talents who were awarded the scholarship were: PB Abhinandh (table tennis), KS Vhenisa Sree (archery), Muthumeena Vellasami (para athletics), Shameena Riaz (squash), Jayant RK, S Nandhana (both cricket), Kamali P (surfing), R Abinaya, RC Jithin Arjunan (both athletics), and A Takkshanth (chess).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
