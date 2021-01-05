News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » I don't coach Smith, he coaches himself, says Langer

I don't coach Smith, he coaches himself, says Langer

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 05, 2021 14:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steven Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith bats during an Australian Test squad nets session. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith is going through a lean patch in the ongoing series but coach Justin Langer feels the batsman will find his form in the third Test against India.

Smith, who won the ICC Test Player of the Decade award, had found his form ahead of the limited-overs series, but wasn't able to carry on the momentum in the longest format. Coach Langer backed Smith and warned Team India that great players do not miss out on scoring for a long period.

 

"Imagine how good we will be when he does start batting -- that's how I look at it. He hasn't had the best of series so far. He will be the first to admit that. My gosh, what I know about great players, the longer they miss out, the sooner they are coming good again," Langer said during a virtual press conference.

"That puts a big smile on my face. How do you coach Steve? I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I am sure he is going to work it out," he added.

Langer expressed his excitement and said he can't wait to watch Smith bat as long as he is coaching the team from Down Under.

"He is a great player and I can't wait to watch him bat this Test match and the next Test match and, hopefully, for as long as I am coach," said Langer.

The right-handed batsman has been dismissed twice by India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. His struggle against the off-spinner became obvious when Smith himself admitted that he allowed the spinner to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series.

The third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Wrist injury ends K L Rahul's Australia tour
Wrist injury ends K L Rahul's Australia tour
Australian batsmen working on how to counter Ashwin...
Australian batsmen working on how to counter Ashwin...
Laxman expects 'big century' from Rohit in Sydney Test
Laxman expects 'big century' from Rohit in Sydney Test
What are Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher doing together?
What are Farhan Akhtar, Anupam Kher doing together?
Auto sales in December saw double-digit rise
Auto sales in December saw double-digit rise
SCG Test: Team India get into the groove
SCG Test: Team India get into the groove
Realty developers see more consolidation coming in '21
Realty developers see more consolidation coming in '21

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

SCG Test: Team India get into the groove

SCG Test: Team India get into the groove

VOTE! India vs Australia: 3rd Test: Who will win?

VOTE! India vs Australia: 3rd Test: Who will win?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use