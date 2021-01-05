News
VOTE! India vs Australia: 3rd Test: Who will win?

By Rediff Cricket
January 05, 2021 12:32 IST
India go into the third Test of the series in Sydney on January 7 with high confidence levels.

The game starts at 0500 IST.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane hit a match-winning century in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
 

India bounced back from the 36/9 debacle in Adelaide to win the Boxing Day Test by 8 wickets against Australia at Melbourne.

Ajinkya Rahane -- who led India with calm and admirable match-winning intelligence at the MCG -- is now confronted by a team depleted by injury.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who played the first two Tests, has returned to India with a calf injury.

K L Rahul, who was expected to play the Sydney Test, has been ruled out of the series with a sprained wrist.

Will Rahane again surprise the Australians?

Or will Tim Paine and the Aussies have the last laugh at the SCG?

Will one side win? Or will the game be a tame draw? It's time for you to vote, guys!

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

