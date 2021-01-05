News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Laxman expects 'big century' from Rohit in Sydney Test

Laxman expects 'big century' from Rohit in Sydney Test

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 05, 2021 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a double century against South Africa, in the third Test in Ranchi, in October 2019. Photograph: BCCI

The Australian wickets suit Rohit Sharma's batting style and if he can see off the pacers with the new ball, the Indian vice-captain can conjure a big century in the third Test against Australia at Sydney, reckons former India batsman VVS Laxman.

 

An injury during the IPL forced Rohit to miss a major part of the Australia tour, where India lost the ODI series, won the T20 assignment and the Test series is locked at 1-1.

Laxman feels struggling opener Mayank Agarwal, who has scores of 17, 9, 0, 5 in the first two matches, will make way for Rohit in the Sydney Test, starting on Thursday.

"The Indian cricket team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there. You want more experience in the Indian dressing room, because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1," Laxman said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent, because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket.

"So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I am sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit's batting is concerned," he added.

Rohit has featured in only 32 Tests since making his debut in 2013.

Laxman also said that Indian team fought back in splendid fashion after the Adelaide Test debacle.

"See, a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply, and a very a fitting reply has been given by the Indian team.

"It's obvious that once you're bowled out for 36, various cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and (Mohammed) Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in a very poor outing in the reminder of the series but credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively.

"I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian cricket team," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Farmer Dhoni gets into action!
Natarajan awaits next challenge as he dons Test whites
Natarajan awaits next challenge as he dons Test whites
Ind vs Aus: 'Test series turning into arm-wrestle'
Ind vs Aus: 'Test series turning into arm-wrestle'
Is herd immunity behind dip in India's Covid count?
Is herd immunity behind dip in India's Covid count?
Australian batsmen working on how to counter Ashwin...
Australian batsmen working on how to counter Ashwin...
SC clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
SC clears redevelopment plan for Central Vista project
SIZZLING performance on Bigg Boss 14
SIZZLING performance on Bigg Boss 14

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Australian batsmen working on how to counter Ashwin...

Australian batsmen working on how to counter Ashwin...

Wrist injury ends KL Rahul's Australia tour

Wrist injury ends KL Rahul's Australia tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use