SCG Test: Team India get into the groove

SCG Test: Team India get into the groove

By HARISH KOTIAN
January 05, 2021 13:52 IST
Team India

IMAGE: Fielding Coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar speaks to the players during India's nets session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Photographs: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
 

The Indian team kicked off final preparations for the third Test against Australia, with a gruelling practice session at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

'#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third #AUSvIND Test in Sydney,' BCCI tweeted.

Rohit Sharma joined his mates for his first practice session as he gears up for his Test return in the Sydney Test, starting on Thursday.

Fielding Coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar spoke to the team in the huddle before they started the net session with some fielding drills.

Catching has been one of India's problem areas with the tourists dropping several catches in the first two Tests and Sridhar made the players undergo a lengthy catching session to address the issue.

Cheteshwar Pujara was attended to by the physio after being struck on his fingers, but the injury doesn't seem a bother as he batted without any problems later in the session.

The four Test series is level at 1-1 after India's eight-wicket victory in the second Test in Melbourne to bounce back in splendid style after the batting debacle in the series opener in Adelaide.

Glimpses from Team India's net session at the SCG on Tuesday:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma arrives for the nets session.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Captain Ajinkya Rahane works on his catching skills.

 

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj bowls in the nets.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Spin ace Ravichandran Ashwin in action.

 

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara gets some treatment after being hit on his fingers.

 

IMAGE: The Indian batsmen during the nets session at the SCG.
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

