K L Rahul ruled out of Australia Tests

Last updated on: January 05, 2021 10:02 IST

IMAGE: K L Rahul's withdrawal adds to a growing list of absentees for India. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

K L Rahul has been ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series after spraining his left wrist while batting in the nets at the MCG during Team India's practice session on Saturday.

'He will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength. He will now return to India and head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of his injury,' said a BCCI statement.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's withdrawal adds to a growing list of absentees for India which lost pace spearhead Mohammed Shami to an arm fracture, Umesh Yadav to a strained calf muscle and is without Virat Kohli who returned to India for his child's birth.

The injury puts Rahul in doubt for the four Test home series against England, which begins on February 5.