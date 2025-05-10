'I don't appreciate unnecessary criticism'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement on Wednesday, May 7. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket but confirmed that he will continue to play One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and remain at the helm as India’s captain in the format. His ODI journey recently saw a major high, as he led India to their third ICC Champions Trophy title.

Despite his accomplishments, Rohit has faced criticism over the years, particularly for his inconsistent form with the bat. The 37-year-old has had challenging phases, especially in Test cricket and the IPL.

Addressing the criticism in a recent interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Rohit described some of the negative commentary directed at him as 'unnecessary'.

'Criticism is part of a sportsperson’s journey. It’s both necessary and important. But what I don’t appreciate is unnecessary criticism -- I don’t like it,' he said.

He added that such comments don’t affect him anymore: 'There have been a lot of things said about me. But I don’t pay attention to any of it, and it doesn’t affect me.'

One of the criticisms Rohit specifically addressed was the notion that he struggles against left-arm fast bowlers -- something he believes is exaggerated.

'So many things have been said about me, like I can’t play left-arm pacers, among others. But now, I don’t focus on it. If you start defending yourself, it can backfire and waste valuable time. And time is precious. My job is to go out and attack,' he explained.

Rohit’s legacy remains significant -- he has scored over 11,000 runs in ODIs, more than 4,000 in Tests, and is India’s leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

His departure from Test cricket, announced ahead of India’s upcoming tour of England in June, leaves a leadership void in the red-ball setup. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and young batter Shubman Gill have emerged as frontrunners to succeed him as Test captain.