Aus tour update: Bumrah rested, Hardik set for rehab

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah will play in the T20Is vs Australia, starting October 29. Photograph: BCCI/X

Following the announcement of India's squad for the tour to Australia for both white-ball formats, India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar threw light on two big exclusions from the squads -- Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

Bumrah has been rested for the Australia ODIs for managing his workload, and the team management is going to look after not only his workload but also the other pacers. The 31-year-old will however play in the T20I series starting from October 29 onwards.

Bumrah's rest follows three back-to-back tough assignments: the five-match Test tour to England, in which he played three Tests; the Asia Cup-winning title-winning campaign, during which he took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 19.28, with his best figures of 2/18; and the ongoing home series of two Tests against the West Indies.

Bumrah hasn't been his sharp self lately and in the first Ahmedabad Testa against West Indies, he took three wickets. It is not known if he will play the series decider, starting from October 10.

Speaking to the media during the team announcement presser, Agarkar said about Bumrah, 'We have already rested him for the one-day games. When we can manage his workload, we will do that. Like I said in the previous press conference, there was a month-and-a-half, or close to that, five weeks or something, since that Manchester Test that he played. There is always a plan. Whenever you can give him a break, you will.'

'Because we all know how important he is. But we have also got to see what is in the interest of the team. And when we need him to play, he is always available. We will look after not just him. (Mohammed) Siraj bowls a lot of overs as well. Other guys do play test cricket and will end up having a lot of bowling to do. We will try to manage all the seamers so that we minimise the risk of injury,' he added.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has been laid low by a quadriceps injury he picked up at the Asia Cup. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/X

Another absence from the squad is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is missing the tour in its entirety.

Agarkar said all-rounder Pandya, who suffered a quadriceps injury before the Asia Cup final, is set to begin his rehabilitation work.

'In a week's time, he is supposed to be there at the COE (Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru). Once he starts his rehab, we will probably get better timelines. But for Australia, he is definitely not available,' he added.

'He is not going to be fit for Australia tour due to the injury that he picked up just before the finals in Asia Cup.

'We will know in due course how long he is going to be (away but) in a week's time he is supposed to be there at the COE and once he starts his rehab, we will probably get better timelines,' he added.