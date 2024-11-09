'I beat both Rohit and Kohli in the nets'

IMAGE: Mumbai's young spinner Himanshu Singh was among the net bowlers during India's six-day camp in Chennai before their two-Test series against Bangladesh. Photographs: Himanshu Singh/Instagram

Young Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh said the confidence stemming from his experience of bowling against star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the pre-season net sessions in Chennai is now reflecting in his outings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.



Himanshu was among the net bowlers during India's six-day camp in Chennai before their two-Test series against Bangladesh. That experience seemed to have percolated into his effort in domestic cricket.



In only his third first class game against Odisha, the 21-year-old displayed his skills, recording his best match figures of 3/53 and 4/77 to help Mumbai register an innings and 103 runs win in Mumbai on Saturday.



"I had gone there (Chennai) first, (playing in the) Ranji (Trophy) happened for me later. I got a lot of confidence after bowling there against big players. The confidence is now reflecting here and I am happy about it," Himanshu told the media on Saturday.



"I learned a lot from looking at how those players prepared and I also spoke with them. It was a great experience for six days. I enjoyed bowling to Dhruv Jurel. The wickets there were mostly flat. I bowled a lot to him and he was doing well. So, I enjoyed the contest," he said.



When asked about his experience of bowling to India's batting stalwarts Kohli and Rohit, Himanshu said, "I bowled at them and beat both of them, but beating Virat bhai was more satisfying. I spoke with (Ravindra) Jadeja about his preparations etc."



Himanshu said he has learned a lot about the art of off-spin while watching veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon.



"I only follow two bowlers all over the world, Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin. Whatever I have learned in terms of off-spin bowling in white and red-ball cricket, has been from watching them bowl," he said.



At 6'4, Himanshu may resemble Ashwin in terms of his bowling action but he understands the long road ahead.



"It was only my third match. I have a long way to go. I cannot say I am settled but it has been all about learnings," he said.



"I have always enjoyed bowling, so, I don't feel any pressure when people say I am like Ashwin. In fact, I feel good about it, but then (I know) I have a long way to go, there is a lot of time left."

The big break of getting a chance in Mumbai's playing XI came Himanshu's way after Tanush Kotian was selected to the India A tour to Australia. Kotian was rewarded for being consistent both with the bat and the ball in the domestic cricket, Himanshu knows he has a big challenge ahead.



"My only competition is with me. If I perform well I will justify my position in the team. I don't see anyone as a competition," he said.

"The advantage (with my height) is that I get bounce, especially on the red-soil wickets. Mostly on black soil, the variation of bounce is there."



"I wasn't as tall in my childhood so I used to focus only on batting, I used to bowl part-time but coaches started telling me to focus on my bowling too and my graph went up. My height grew after 10th class," he added.



Himanshu knows he also has to cover a lot of ground with the bat, given that the spinners who have played for India in the last decade or so have also been more than handy batsmen.



"I have a lot of improvement to make batting-wise. I made a fifty (59) in the last match (against Tripura) but that wasn't enough," he said.



"Tanush has been performing for many years and he had a big role to play in helping Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy. So, I am learning from him. I will try to fulfil my role with the bat too," he added.