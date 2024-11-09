How Gambhir, SKY revived Samson's T20I career

'The communication you get during failures is important. I got a lot of tips from Gautam bhai and Surya to work on'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's journey to the top has been a rollercoaster ride. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson's blistering century against South Africa marked a turning point in his international career, showcasing a level of maturity and aggression that has captivated cricket fans worldwide.

The 29-year-old's transformation into a formidable T20I batter can be attributed to his unwavering dedication, strategic guidance, and a renewed sense of self-belief.

Samson's journey to the top has been a rollercoaster ride, punctuated by moments of brilliance and periods of inconsistency. Reflecting on his career, he candidly admitted, "I have faced more failures than success."

The self-doubt that often crept in was a constant battle, as he questioned his ability to perform at the highest level.

However, the unwavering support of his mentors and teammates, coupled with his relentless hard work, has propelled him to new heights.

Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, in particular, have played pivotal roles in shaping his game. Gambhir's astute advice on improving his spin-playing abilities and Yadav's encouragement to maintain an aggressive approach have been instrumental in his resurgence.

"The communication you get during failures is important. I got a lot of tips from Gautam bhai and Surya to work on. They would say, your play against spin needs improvement. Get the spinners from Kerala and play on rough wickets. So if you have the Indian captain on call telling you what to work on, you have the confidence from the skipper that he wants you to do well. So all those small things plays a huge role," said Samson.

Samson's century was a testament to his explosive batting style and strategic acumen. He seized the opportunity to dominate the South African bowlers, launching a barrage of boundaries and sixes. His ability to adapt to different match situations and play fearless cricket has made him a valuable asset to the Indian team.

"I really enjoyed my time in the middle," Samson said after the match.

"Playing it well, maximum utilisation of my current form, you can say. The intent—we have been talking about being aggressive and keeping the team ahead of yourselves."

As Samson continues to evolve as a cricketer, his impact on Indian cricket is undeniable. His recent performances have solidified his position in the team, and with his unwavering dedication and the support of his mentors, he is poised to achieve even greater heights.

"With my experience, I know my abilities," Samson said. "If I spend some time on the wicket, I have the shot-making ability against spin and pace. I know I can help the team with my contributions."

Suryakumar Yadav, impressed by Samson's character and dedication, praised his ability to maintain a team-first mentality even when chasing personal milestones. "The amount of hard work he has put in over the last few years, doing the boring work, he is eating the fruits of that," Yadav said.

As India gears up for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Samson's resurgence adds a new dimension to their batting lineup. With his explosive batting and strategic acumen, he is set to play a crucial role in India's campaign for the coveted title.