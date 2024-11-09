News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ranji: Mulani, Himanshu power Mumbai to epic victory

Ranji: Mulani, Himanshu power Mumbai to epic victory

Source: PTI
November 09, 2024 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shams Mulani

IMAGE: Shams Mulani was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impact in the outcome of the match. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Cricket Association/span>

Spinner Shams Mulani (5/71) and Himanshu Singh (4/77) wreaked havoc by sharing nine wickets between them as defending champions Mumbai crushed Odisha by an innings and 103 runs in their Elite Group A match in the Ranji Trophy, in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mulani was adjudged the Player of the Match for his impact in the outcome of the match. He snared 11 wickets in the game which the hosts dominated after piling up a massive 602 for four declared.

 

Odisha were shot out for 214 in the second innings after Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane imposed a follow-on. They could manage only 285 in their first essay.

Resuming at 126 for five on the final day, Odisha's hopes of delaying the inevitable were dashed by Mulani when he trapped wicketkeeper-batter Aashirwad Swain (51) soon after he completed his half-century.
The rest of the Odisha batters could not trouble the scorers much as their innings folded in a jiffy. Mumbai earn a bonus point for their outright win.

Shreyas Iyer's 233 and Siddhesh Lad's unbeaten 169 had powered Mumbai to a mammoth first innings total.

"The ball wasn't turning much in the first innings. I got most of my wickets caught in the first slip on the straighter ones. There wasn't much turn but Ajju da (Ajinkya Rahane) insisted that I must stick to my strengths," Himanshu told reporters after the game.

"Our captain is very calm. He made me understand that I must set my fields and allowed me to bowl freely. We make the strategies together, if our plans are not working then he brings his own ideas into play," he added.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai: 602/4 declared
Odisha: 285 & 214 in 72/5 overs (F/O) (Aashirwad Swain 51; Shams Mulani 5/71, Himanshu Singh 4/77). PTI DDV

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nikhil Chopra's blunt advice for Rohit Sharma & Co
Nikhil Chopra's blunt advice for Rohit Sharma & Co
SA's hopes dashed by Indian fireworks in Durban
SA's hopes dashed by Indian fireworks in Durban
How Gambhir, SKY revived Samson's T20I career
How Gambhir, SKY revived Samson's T20I career
Can India's top-order deliver in 2nd T20I?
Can India's top-order deliver in 2nd T20I?
Execution key for further gains in Tata Power
Execution key for further gains in Tata Power
2 Cong CMs, 1 dy CM counter BJP's poll promises charge
2 Cong CMs, 1 dy CM counter BJP's poll promises charge
Jurel's heroics in vain at MCG
Jurel's heroics in vain at MCG

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Jurel's heroics in vain at MCG
Jurel's heroics in vain at MCG
Guess Who Saved Botham From The Crocs!
Guess Who Saved Botham From The Crocs!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances