'Huge expectation from Cameron Green within the IPL'

Cameron Green has been in focus during his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders, with Cricket Australia managing his workload due to a lower back injury.

IMAGE: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, KKR's costliest buy at Rs 25.20 crore, didn't bowl during his team's six-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Australia all-rounder Cameron Green didn't bowl during KKR's six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indian.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane indicated that the team management was following Cricket Australia's instruction on the utilisation of Green.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said Green must learn to manage the expectations that come with being an Australian all-rounder,.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has backed Cameron Green to remain part of the Test squad, despite the all-rounder's lean Ashes series against England.



Green tallied 171 runs in five Tests at an average of 24.42 and took four wickets as Australia triumphed 4-1 against England earlier this year.



Green, who made his Test debut in 2020, has played 37 matches with a batting average of 32.75, including two centuries, and a bowling average of 38.94.



McDonald said Green’s domestic record justified his continued selection with a first-class batting average of 45.52, which rises to 53.38 in the Sheffield Shield.



"I think he's good enough," McDonald told SEN Radio.



"Anyone that's averaging that at Shield level suggests that he's ahead of the pack there, and it's only a matter of time before it gets to a situation where he's performing for Australia.



"I think he's got a few things to work on around his game, but that's no different to anyone else."



Green, 26, has also been in focus during his stint with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, with Cricket Australia managing his workload due to a lower back injury that has temporarily restricted his bowling.



KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's remark on a currently injured Green not bowling in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians had created a mild controversy on his fitness status.



Later, Cricket Australia clarified that the KKR management is "fully aware" of the 26-year-old's back niggle, which mandates him to be away from bowling for a period 10-12 days.



"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information," a CA spokesperson said on Monday.



McDonald said Green must learn to manage the expectations that come with being an Australian all-rounder, especially if he continued to play across formats.



"There's huge expectation within the IPL, and there's huge expectation with any all-rounder that shapes an Australian team," he said.



"I'm sure that his career will trend upwards. He's just got to balance out all those expectations, and in particular, playing all three formats, which is a significant challenge for any cricketer, let alone a player that's still learning."



Australia begin their Test season in August with a two-match series against Bangladesh before touring South Africa in September for three one-day internationals and three Tests.