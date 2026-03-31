Ganguly Breaks Silence On Eden Gardens Snub: 'Tests Must Be Shared Across India'

Sourav Ganguly voiced his support for the BCCI's strategy to broaden the reach of Test cricket by including new venues such as Guwahati and Ranchi, alongside established grounds like Eden Gardens.

IMAGE: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said plans are afoot to organise a reunion of the 2001 Test team at Eden Gardens. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sourav Ganguly supports the BCCI's decision to expand Test cricket to venues like Guwahati and Ranchi, alongside traditional centres.

Ganguly acknowledges Eden Gardens has had its share of matches and it's important to promote cricket in other venues.

Ganguly is planning a reunion of the 2001 Test team at Eden Gardens to celebrate their historic victory.

Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly would love to host as many Tests as possible at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata but he is also "happy" to see the traditional format reach other venues like Guwahati and Ranchi.

Unveiling Team India's home season for 2026-27, the BCCI last week left out traditional venues like Kolkata and Mumbai from the marquee Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, scheduling matches in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad from January 21 to February 25 next year.

Reacting to the move, Ganguly said Eden Gardens has got its fair share of games.

"It's always great to have big Test matches back at Eden Gardens. As the president of the CAB and being a former player, I would like to host Test matches here, but we got the Test against South Africa, then there were T20 World Cup games and the Indian Premier League fixtures," Ganguly said on the sidelines of the book launch Miracle At Eden by Sportstar.

"As much as you would like to host matches at the Eden, it is important to understand that it has to go to other venues as well," he added.

Guwahati to host second Test in just over a year

India's 2026-27 home season is a packed one, featuring series against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia across formats. Kolkata and Mumbai will host only white-ball matches.

But Guwahati, which made its Test debut in November 2025, will host its second Test in just over a year's time, while Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium also returns as a venue after hosting the West Indies in October last season.

The Wankhede last hosted a Test in November 2024, while Eden Gardens staged one against South Africa in November in the year gone by.

In the BCCI's calendar, Kolkata (January 3, 2027) and Mumbai (January 9, 2027) have been allotted ODIs against Zimbabwe, while Delhi will host Sri Lanka for the first ODI on December 13 this year.

The perceived sidelining of traditional centres has divided opinions.

Speaking on the issue for the first time, the former BCCI president backed the Board to take Tests across the country.

"...stadiums all around India are very good. I am so happy to see a Test match at Chennai, then there are matches at Guwahati and Ranchi, where the facilities are very good," he asserted.

However, speaking at the same function, former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju favoured a return to traditional Test centres.

"Back in our time, we had five Test venues -- Kolkata, Kanpur, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai -- and it had its own charm. I think they should go back to that format again," Raju said.

"Hosting T20Is and ODIs are alright, but playing in these five Test centres is always special. Playing at a venue like Eden is always a privilege, because of the huge crowd support," he added.

Ganguly Planning 2001 Reunion At Eden Gardens

Ganguly also said plans are afoot to organise a reunion of the 2001 Test team at Eden Gardens.

"Yes, we will have a reunion at the Eden. I was planning it (earlier this month), but it got delayed because of Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding," he said.

Reflecting on his time as captain, Ganguly placed several Test victories above the famous 2002 NatWest Trophy triumph.

"I would rate my NatWest win on a much lower pedestal than Calcutta, Chennai (2001), Pakistan (2004), Headingley (2002), then Adelaide (2003)," he said. "Those were much better wins."

"In Australia, they had got 400 on day one, and we still went on to win the Test on the fifth day," he recalled.

On the Headingley Test in 2002, he said: "I played two spinners. Ian Botham was at the toss and asked me, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'Yes, I want my spinners to bowl last'."

"Pakistan was the hardest place to tour. India had never won there before. To win Tests and one-dayers there was a fantastic achievement," he added.

Recalling Virender Sehwag's triple hundred in Multan, Ganguly said: "He told me he would hit a six on 94, 194 and 294. I told him, 'when you get close to 300, take a single'. Triple hundreds don't come often. He said no. And he still hit a six to get there."

"We had won nine games in a row to reach the NatWest final. But Test cricket will always be special," he added.