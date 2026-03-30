IPL 2026: Dhurandar Star Sara Arjun Is A Mumbai Indians Fan

Photograph: Screengrab via X

IMAGE: Sara Arjun at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photograph: Screengrab via Deepu/X

Key Points Sara Arjun attended the match with her parents actor Raj Arjun and Kathak dancer Sanya Arjun.

Sara sported a Mumbai Indians jersey to show her support for the five-time IPL champions.

Sara played the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Actress Sara Arjun, who was recently seen in the Bollywood blockbusters Dhurandar and Dhurandar The Revenge, was spotted at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.



Sara came to cheer the Mumbai Indians during their IPL 2026 opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sara, who sported a Mumbai Indians jersey, attended the match with her parents actor Raj Arjun and Kathak dancer Sanya Arjun.

Sara is MI's lucky charm

Sara's presence proved to be a lucky charm for MI, who beat KKR by six wickets to finally end their opening game jinx.

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This was MI's first victory in the opening match of an IPL season since 2012.



'What a match', Sara said on her Instagram Story, retweeting MI's post about finally winning their opening IPL match after 13 years.