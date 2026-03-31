IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rewrites IPL History

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stunned the IPL with a record-breaking innings, sparking debate about his future in Indian cricket and highlighting the Rajasthan Royals' investment in young talent.

IMAGE: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazes Rajasthan Royals to an 8-wicket win. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 15, scored a blistering 52 off 17 balls, including five sixes.

Sooryavanshi's 15-ball half-century is the third fastest in IPL history.

Rajasthan Royals had been tracking Sooryavanshi since he was 10, investing heavily in his potential and testing him against high-speed bowlers.

15 years old. 15 balls. 50 runs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't just playing in the IPL -- he's redefining it.

On Monday night at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati, the teenage prodigy led Rajasthan Royals to an eight wicket win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League campaign opener.

Chasing a modest 128, RR needed composure. Instead, the boy from Bihar delivered carnage.

Opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal, he smashed Matt Henry for 18 runs in the first over, hitting a couple of fours and a six. He even got a lifeline when Kartik Sharma dropped him at mid-wicket in the opening over when he was yet to score.

His response? He smashed the very next ball for six over the same region.

That moment showed Sooryavanshi's mindset -- fearless, audacious, unshakable.

The turning point came in the third over when he took apart Henry with a stunning six over deep backward point. Henry bowled a slower ball, wide outside off-stump. Sooryavanshi cleared his front leg and, with lightning-quick bat speed, carved it over the boundary with surgical precision.

What followed was pure theatre. Anshul Kamboj was taken apart. Noor Ahmad was dispatched with authority. CSK's bowlers had no answers.

Though he fell in the next over for 52, the damage was irreversible. RR were 75/1 in just 6.2 overs -- nearly three-quarters of the target chased down with nine wickets in hand. Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 not out) and skipper Riyan Parag (14 not out) calmly finished the job with 47 balls to spare.

While Jaiswal played cautiously, the 15-year-old left-hander took charge from the first ball, hitting five sixes and four fours in a fearless assault.

Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Innings

Sooryavanshi's 15-ball half-century now sits third on the all-time IPL list, ahead of Suresh Raina, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head -- all of whom needed 16 deliveries for their fastest fifties. Only K L Rahul (14 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 balls) have reached the milestone faster.

The numbers say it all -- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 52 runs off just 17 balls, while CSK's entire top seven managed only 55 runs off 57 balls. One teenager completely outscored the opposition's top order, leaving CSK thoroughly embarrassed.

Rajasthan Royals' Investment in Young Talent

Rajasthan Royals' faith in Sooryavanshi was never a gamble -- it was a calculated investment.

According to reports, RR had been tracking him since he was just 10 years old. Before the auction, they tested him against bowlers clocking 157 kph to gauge his readiness for elite-level cricket. The franchise had reportedly set aside Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) for him, underlining their conviction in his potential.

That conviction has been vindicated spectacularly.

Debate Over India Selection

Cricket legend Anil Kumble, speaking alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu, was asked whether the U-19 World Cup winner should be fast-tracked into the national team if he maintains this form.

Kumble didn't hesitate, 'Yes, absolutely. If a player shows this level of consistency, he should be fast-tracked -- just like Sachin Tendulkar.'

In his second IPL season, Sooryavanshi shrugged off expectations and led his team to victory with a memorable knock.

A new season, new combinations but a 15 year old with fearless intent stole the show.

Sooryavanshi isn't just breaking IPL records -- he's redefining what it means to be 15 and fearless.

Who is Brijesh Sharma?

When RR revealed their playing XI for the IPL 2026 opener against CSK in Guwahati, one name immediately caught attention -- Brijesh Sharma.

His selection over experienced seamers like Tushar Deshpande and Kuldeep Sen raised eyebrows. But the 27-year-old right-arm pacer from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, quickly silenced the sceptics with a calm, controlled debut, finishing with 1/17 in three overs.

Picked up by RR for his base price of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million), Brijesh had never played a single List A or first-class match before the auction. His journey to the IPL began in the 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, where he tore through opposition line-ups for the Malda Smashers, claiming 11 wickets in seven matches.

The path hasn't been easy. He was once part of the Jammu state setup but was dropped. He moved to Bengal and now represents the Bengal Cricket Association.

Reflecting on his journey, Brijesh said, 'My journey has had its ups and downs. I learnt a great deal about discipline and the things I needed to bring to play cricket at a higher level.'