IPL 2026: Who Needs B'day Cake? Sooryavanshi Smashes IPL Fifty Instead

'There was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing'

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Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday by scoring the second-fastest fifty for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.

Sooryavanshi's explosive innings helped Rajasthan Royals secure an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings.

His quickfire partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured the match was firmly in Rajasthan Royals' favour.

Rajasthan Royals’ teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked his 15th birthday in style -- on the cricket field.

The young opener produced a scintillating performance, smashing the second-fastest fifty by an RR batter in IPL history, powering his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing 128, Sooryavanshi’s 15-ball half-century, combined with a quickfire 75-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, put the match completely out of CSK’s reach.

Sooryavanshi Skips Cake

On his birthday, Sooryavanshi kept things low-key. ‘I didn’t really do anything outside -- there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing,’ he joked at the post-match presentation.

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The cricketing prodigy from Bihar, seems to prefer celebrating with the bat instead of cake.