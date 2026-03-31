IPL 2026: Who Needs B'day Cake? Sooryavanshi Smashes IPL Fifty Instead

'There was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing'
Key Points
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday by scoring the second-fastest fifty for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.
- Sooryavanshi's explosive innings helped Rajasthan Royals secure an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings.
- His quickfire partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured the match was firmly in Rajasthan Royals' favour.
Rajasthan Royals’ teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked his 15th birthday in style -- on the cricket field.
The young opener produced a scintillating performance, smashing the second-fastest fifty by an RR batter in IPL history, powering his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.
Chasing 128, Sooryavanshi’s 15-ball half-century, combined with a quickfire 75-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, put the match completely out of CSK’s reach.
Sooryavanshi Skips Cake
On his birthday, Sooryavanshi kept things low-key. ‘I didn’t really do anything outside -- there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing,’ he joked at the post-match presentation.
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The cricketing prodigy from Bihar, seems to prefer celebrating with the bat instead of cake.