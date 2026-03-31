HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Who Needs B'day Cake? Sooryavanshi Smashes IPL Fifty Instead

IPL 2026: Who Needs B'day Cake? Sooryavanshi Smashes IPL Fifty Instead

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 00:10 IST

x

'There was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his 15th birthday by scoring the second-fastest fifty for Rajasthan Royals in IPL history.
  • Sooryavanshi's explosive innings helped Rajasthan Royals secure an eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings.
  • His quickfire partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured the match was firmly in Rajasthan Royals' favour.

Rajasthan Royals’ teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked his 15th birthday in style -- on the cricket field.

The young opener produced a scintillating performance, smashing the second-fastest fifty by an RR batter in IPL history, powering his team to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Monday.

Chasing 128, Sooryavanshi’s 15-ball half-century, combined with a quickfire 75-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, put the match completely out of CSK’s reach.

 

Sooryavanshi Skips Cake

On his birthday, Sooryavanshi kept things low-key. ‘I didn’t really do anything outside -- there was supposed to be a cake cutting, but I went to sleep early to avoid the cake-smearing,’ he joked at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson fails on CSK debut

The cricketing prodigy from Bihar, seems to prefer celebrating with the bat instead of cake.

REDIFF CRICKET

RELATED STORIES

'Absolutely insane!': Tendulkar, Lara hail Vaibhav's historic ton
'Absolutely insane!': Tendulkar, Lara hail Vaibhav's historic ton
Boy oh Boy! Vaibhav Signals His Arrival in Style
Boy oh Boy! Vaibhav Signals His Arrival in Style
Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century
Historic! Suryavanshi, 14, youngest to hit IPL century
IPL PIX: Suryavanshi slams 35-ball century as Royals destroy GT
IPL PIX: Suryavanshi slams 35-ball century as Royals destroy GT
10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Interesting Facts About Vaibhav Suryavanshi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Good News: 7 Advantages Of Hing Or Asafoetida

webstory image 2

India's 10 Top Islands In The Sun

webstory image 3

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

VIDEOS

Surat Emerges as Lifeline for Hemophilia Patients Across India2:44

Surat Emerges as Lifeline for Hemophilia Patients Across...

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's birthday bash0:24

Sanjay Dutt arrives with family at Mishka Kamboj's...

Airport Style Goals: Hrithik Roshan Spotted in a Cool Avatar0:55

Airport Style Goals: Hrithik Roshan Spotted in a Cool Avatar

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO