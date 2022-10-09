News
How Suryakumar Yadav is preparing for T20 World Cup challenge

How Suryakumar Yadav is preparing for T20 World Cup challenge

Source: PTI
October 09, 2022 12:10 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: India batter Suryakumar Yadav had his first practice session in Brisbane on Sunday, and said his main focus going into the nets was to assess the conditions Down Under. Photograph: ANI

He has enjoyed a lot of success in his short international career, but star India batter Suryakumar Yadav believes following his process and routine will be key to a good campaign in his maiden T20 World Cup outing in Australia.

 

Since making his T20I debut in March last year, Suryakumar has evolved as one of the most destructive batters in the format and risen to the No. 2 spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

"I was really looking forward to come here (Brisbane) and attend the first practice session, go on the field, have a run, have a feel how it’s like here. The first net session was also really amazing; just wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," said the 32-year-old, in a video posted by the BCCI.

Suryakumar had his first practice session in Brisbane on Sunday, and the batter said his main focus going into the nets was to assess the conditions Down Under.

"Started a little slow. Obviously, there were some butterflies in my stomach and lot of excitement as well but at the same time you need to look for ways to blend with the atmosphere and pick at the right time. I am just assessing that right now.

"Excitement is there but at the same time you need to follow your process and routine as well.

"During practice, the pace and bounce of the wicket, the dimension of the grounds, as people say, the grounds here are big. So you need to be ready with your game, how you plan to make runs here, all these things are very important. Good conditions really looking forward to it."

India open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. But before that Rohit Sharma's men will play two practice games against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then take on hosts Australia and New Zealand in warm-up fixtures on October 17 and 19 in Brisbane.

Source: PTI
