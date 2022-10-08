News
England captain Buttler '100 percent' fit for Australia T20s

October 08, 2022 12:35 IST
Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler's return to England’s playing eleven means Alex Hales and Phil Salt will vie with each other for the second opener's slot. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England captain Jos Buttler has declared himself fit for Sunday's opening Twenty20 International against Australia but Liam Livingstone's ankle injury makes the all-rounder doubtful for their World Cup opener later this month.

 

Buttler, recovering from a nagging calf injury, watched from the sidelines as England beat Pakistan 4-3 before flying into Australia, where they play three 20-overs matches against the World champions.

"I'm back to 100 percent," Buttler told reporters in Perth on Saturday.

"Had a good time in Pakistan rehabbing, probably could have played earlier, but with the World Cup around the corner, it was the right thing to do."

Buttler's return to the playing eleven means Alex Hales and Phil Salt would vie with each other for the second opener's slot.

"We have great options at the top of the order with guys in really good form in Pakistan," Buttler said.

"They're both excellent options. Whoever I partner with will have a great go at it."

While England would welcome Buttler back into the squad, concern remains about white-ball star Livingstone's availability for their Oct. 22 World Cup opener against Afghanistan.

"(He) is still a little way off at the minute so he's building back," Buttler said.

"Hopefully he'll get back to full fitness before the start of the World Cup."

Buttler also said all-rounder and test captain Ben Stokes would bat higher in their lineup.

"Ben Stokes is someone we want to try to give as much opportunity to impact the game as possible," Buttler said.

"Try to get him up the order as high as we can, give him as much responsibility as possible and allow him to play his way to get the best out of him."

Source: REUTERS
Warner hails 'godsend' Tim David after Brisbane blitz
SA ODIs: Blow for India as Chahar out with injury
Windies batter Campbell gets 4-year anti-doping ban
Planning a vacation this Diwali? Good news awaits you
Vaani Is Ready For...
Nod for weapon system branch in IAF, 1st since 1947
Rooney urges out-of-favour Ronaldo to stay patient
How the teams made it to T20 World Cup 2022

Powar defends India women's batting flop vs Pakistan

