IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj in a playful mood. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Team India is all set to take on South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

The hosts hit the nets on Saturday and the BCCI took to social media to post some photos of the Indian cricketers undergoing training.

The Indian players can be seen training under the watchful eyes of the National Cricket Academy chief, VVS Laxman.

India trail the three-match series 0-1, having lost the rain-hit 1st ODI in Lucknow by 9 runs.