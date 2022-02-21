News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Suryakumar demolished the Windies at Eden Gardens

How Suryakumar demolished the Windies at Eden Gardens

February 21, 2022 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scorecard

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav cruised to his fourth T20 fifty in just 27 balls. Photograph: BCCI

India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international thanks to a brilliant innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the series 3-0.

West Indies will fly home without a single victory on the tour having also lost the one-day international series 3-0.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat for India. Photograph: BCCI

Yadav (65) walked in with India in dire straits at 66-3 at the halfway mark and he went after the bowling, smashing seven sixes -- including three in the final over -- to guide India to a competitive total of 184-5.

 

West Indies lost wickets cheaply at regular intervals before wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran nearly silenced the sparse crowd with his knock of 61.

Nicolas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran (61) and Romario Shephard (29) tried their best, but in the end, the task proved too much, and India registered a 17-run win. Photograph: BCCI

Pooran and Romario Shepherd (29) scored in boundaries to give India captain Rohit Sharma cause for concern before Pooran skied a swirling catch to Ishan Kishan and Harshal Patel (3-22) cleaned up the middle order as the tourists fell short.

"For us as a team, whether we chase or bat first, we have a challenge. We just want to keep improving," Rohit said.

"Our middle order is relatively new. We just wanted to tick the boxes. (We're) happy with the series, I think we got what we wanted from this series."

India were put into bat and Rohit sent Ruturaj Gaikwad in to open in his place. But he fell cheaply in the third over to Jason Holder before Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) shared a 53-run partnership.

Rohit, who came in at number four, failed to get going before his frustration spilled over and he was bowled when he went down the track trying to attack Dominic Drakes.

But Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) plundered 86 runs in the last five overs before the former fell to a catch in the deep off the final delivery of the innings.

"Coming to India is always going to be difficult. We had an opportunity to win the ODI series as well," West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said.

"These guys are finding their feet... Looking forward to what the future holds."

Yadav was named player of the match and the series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series
Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series
Chahar sustains hamstring pull, may miss SL series
Chahar sustains hamstring pull, may miss SL series
Which journalist threatened Saha?
Which journalist threatened Saha?
Pollard reacts after losing T20 series against India
Pollard reacts after losing T20 series against India
PIX: Surya scintillates as India complete Windies rout
PIX: Surya scintillates as India complete Windies rout
Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series
Three talking points as Rohit & Co. sweep T20 series
Guj bombers used bicycles: Modi's dig at Akhilesh
Guj bombers used bicycles: Modi's dig at Akhilesh

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Pollard reacts after losing T20 series against India

Pollard reacts after losing T20 series against India

PIX: Surya scintillates as India complete Windies rout

PIX: Surya scintillates as India complete Windies rout

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances